Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084475502
Abstract background, wall of black paper is blurry with some bright grayish white light.for graphic design ,spacefor text.
H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiquearchitecturebackdropbackgroundblackblack colorblankbuilt structurecementcleancloseupcolorcoloursconcretedarkdesigndirtdirtyemptyfloorglossygraphicgreygrungegrungyhorizontalmaterialmetalmetallicoldpaintpanelpaperpatternphotographyplasterposterroughstainedsurfacetemplatetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist