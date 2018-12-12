Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract background with smooth colors and soft bokeh, defocused artistic background ideal for wallpaper and graphic design, abstract background for decoration
Green, Gold and Bronze Glitter paint with stars and hearts sequins on a Black background
Gold glitter star study (light, shadow, filters, focus, unfocused)
Green, Gold and Bronze Glitter paint with stars and hearts sequins on a Black background
christmas gold stars confetti falling, holidays vector background. magic shining Flying stars on night sky and glitter dots cosmic backdrop, sparkle border.
Golden abstract shimmering sparkles or glitter lights. Festive gold background. Defocused circles bokeh or particles. Template for design
Christmas abstract background. Gold Background. Gold glitter luxury texture. Spiral, Glimmer, sparkle, flash luxury pattern.
Green, Gold and Bronze Glitter paint with stars and hearts sequins on a Black background

See more

1101709712

See more

1101709712

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137603145

Item ID: 2137603145

Abstract background with smooth colors and soft bokeh, defocused artistic background ideal for wallpaper and graphic design, abstract background for decoration

Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Georgios Stergiopoulos

Georgios Stergiopoulos