Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract architecture of modern building. Corrugated metal wall of hangar, warehouse, repository or stock house. Close-up photo of industrial real estate object. Geometric structure of parallel lines.
Edit
metal roof of the house
Mahanakorn Building in Jul.07.2017, Mahanakorn is a first tallest building in Bangkok, Thailand
MILAN, ITALY - October 10, 2017: Unicredit tower in Garibaldi Porta Nuova district, the tallest Skyscraper in Italy designed by Cesar Pelli
Outdoor Tennis Net Shallow Depth of View
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA - OCTOBER 23, 2017. Modern building against a bright blue sky in downtown. Open scenic view of American skyscrapers and architecture of city center district.
DUBAI - November 2015: Tameem House, Tecom, facade in November, 2015 in Dubai, UAE
Outdoor Tennis Net Shallow Depth of View

See more

348061919

See more

348061919

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2104672601

Item ID: 2104672601

Abstract architecture of modern building. Corrugated metal wall of hangar, warehouse, repository or stock house. Close-up photo of industrial real estate object. Geometric structure of parallel lines.

Formats

  • 3970 × 1872 pixels • 13.2 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 472 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 236 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

inter reality

inter reality