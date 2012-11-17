Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract alcohol ink seamless pattern. Modern style. Trendy seamless fabric design. Raster textured wallpaper. Textile design.
Acrilic abstract seamless pattern. Modern background
Watercolor abstract background.
multicolored watercolor blots
Light effects. Neon glow. Festive decoration. Abstract blurred background. Colorful pattern.
Digital effects. Multicolor abstract background. Colorful pattern. Creative graphic design for poster, brochure, flyer and card. Unique wallpaper. Backdrop for web, fabric and notepad cover.
art photography of abstract fluid art painting with alcohol ink, blue and gold colors
Bright exotic flowers. 3D surreal illustration. Sacred geometry. Mysterious psychedelic relaxation pattern. Fractal abstract texture. Digital artwork graphic astrology alchemy magic

See more

468295502

See more

468295502

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131898587

Item ID: 2131898587

Abstract alcohol ink seamless pattern. Modern style. Trendy seamless fabric design. Raster textured wallpaper. Textile design.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tiana Geo

Tiana Geo