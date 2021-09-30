Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088311719
The abrasive wheel removes the excess metal layer, sparks fly to the sides.
T
By TetianaDov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abrasiveautomationcirclecnccnc machiningcolor cuttingcoolingcuttercuttingdetailengineeringequipmentfactoryfoundrygeargrindergrindinggrinding cncgrinding machinegrindstoneheatholeindustrialindustryinternallathelocksmithmachine toolmachiningmanufacturingmetalmetalworkingmillingnobodyoperationprecisionprocessprocessingproductionrotationroundsawspindlesteeltechnologytoolturningworkplaceworkshop
Categories: Miscellaneous, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist