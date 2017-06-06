Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
From above of joyful preteen boy with raised arms lying on dental chair during appointment in modern light dentist office
Portrait of furious businessman showing a middle finger while driving a car on the road
Aggressive and violent driver armed with a hoe. Copy space on the gray background.
A little boy is sitting in the room and using a laptop
Medical equipment. Doctor and patient in the room of computed tomography at hospital.
kid is playing
Aggressive and violent driver armed with a hammer
Portrait of two happy children inside the car

See more

139762864

See more

139762864

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135706131

Item ID: 2135706131

From above of joyful preteen boy with raised arms lying on dental chair during appointment in modern light dentist office

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5218 × 3478 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DegrooteStock

DegrooteStock