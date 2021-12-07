Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092538350
9:09 am December 7, 2021: Gosford, NSW, Australia. Workmen disassembling the on-site Tower Crane (Removing Trolly section) on the social housing at 56-58 Beane St. Editorial use image.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
202156-58 beane st56-58 beane streetarchitectureassist craneaustraliaaustralianb4521b.edbackgroundbalance cranechainconstructiondangerdecember 7decommissiondisassemblydisconnect trollydismantleeditorial use imageforestgeoff childsgosfordgreenhighindustrialindustrylandmarklandscapelifting gearmachinerymastmegacranenew south walesnswoutdoorremovalremoveriggersectionsitesky craneslingsocial housingsunnypicsoztowertower cranetreetrollyworkworker
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist