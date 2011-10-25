Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A 90 meter high monument built in Algiers, northern Algeria. Monument built to remember the marthyrs (Maquam El chahid) who died in the Algerian revolution and independence.
Photo Formats
1774 × 2365 pixels • 5.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.