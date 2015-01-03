Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
800 year old Sun Temple, Konark, India. Designed as a chariot consisting of 24 wheels which are sundials to measure movement of sun and planets and dials with statues depicting cycle of life.
Edit
Banteay Srei Temple is an ancient temple in archaeological site in Cambodia.
Banteay Srei temple, Angkor, Cambodia. It is a 10th-century temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva
Banteay Srey. The temple is built of pink sandstone. Pinkish brick shade. Not only the temple Banteay Srey. A miniature 10th century Angkor temple made of pink sandstone and exquisite carvings.
Banteay Srey. The temple is built of pink sandstone. Pinkish brick shade. Not only the temple Banteay Srey. A miniature 10th century Angkor temple made of pink sandstone and exquisite carvings.
Htilominlo Temple, Bagan Archaeological Zone, Burma. It was built during the reign of King Htilominlo
Angkor Thom, Siemreap, Cambodia.
Kingdom of Cambodia

See more

516549547

See more

516549547

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138831345

Item ID: 2138831345

800 year old Sun Temple, Konark, India. Designed as a chariot consisting of 24 wheels which are sundials to measure movement of sun and planets and dials with statues depicting cycle of life.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prashanth Bala

Prashanth Bala