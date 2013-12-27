Images

800 year old Sun Temple, Konark, India. Designed as a chariot consisting of 24 wheels which are sundials to measure movement of sun and planets and dials with statues depicting cycle of life.
Sanctuary of Truth
Prang Sam Yot - Khmer temple dating back to the 13th century in Lopburi, Thailand's ancient monkey town.
Wat Phu (Vat Phou) Temple in LAOS. The Champasak cultural landscape, Warn tone
Banteay Srei Temple - a 10th century Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva. The temple built in red sandstone was rediscovered 1814 in the jungle of the Angkor area of Cambodia.
Banteay Srey - unique temple of pink sandstone. Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia.
buddha is destroyed in Ayutthaya historical park, historical of thailand , ayutthaya provice, Thailand
Interior of the Kailash temple, Ellora Cave, India, December 2016. A landscape view of The Kailash temple interior which is one of the largest rock-cut ancient Hindu temples located in Ellora, India.

Item ID: 2138830171

