Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An 8 week old puppy. The dog is a brindle and piebald miniature dachshund breed. He has brown, floppy ears and a white chest. He is sitting on an arm chair.
Edit
Cute looking Beagle dog
Greece. Crete. A red dog looks over the fence at the street.
Fawn Colored Pit Bull Mix Puppy on Tan Leather Arm Chair
Beagle puppy playing at home on a hardwood floor. Place for text
Adorable Italian Greyhound looking at the camera
Adorable Puppy Beagle in the Dinosour Suit's looking out of the window with the innocent eyes (Light from the window)
Beagle in my home

See more

701365138

See more

701365138

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138272257

Item ID: 2138272257

An 8 week old puppy. The dog is a brindle and piebald miniature dachshund breed. He has brown, floppy ears and a white chest. He is sitting on an arm chair.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jaclyn Vernace

Jaclyn Vernace