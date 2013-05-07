Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An-72 Antonov aircraft of ukrainian army flying in blue sky under the Kiev during the parade on the occasion of 30 years of independence of Ukraine, august 2021
ZELTWEG, AUSTRIA - JULY 01: military transporter Alenia C27J Spartan by airshow - airpower11 - on July 01, 2011 in Zeltweg, Austria
SIAULIAI,LITHUANIA-MAY 13: Poland - Air Force Lockheed Martin F-16C Jastrz?b 4052 on May 13,2017 in Siauliai,Lithuania.
Luqa, Malta September 26, 2005: United States Air Force Rockwell B-1B Lancer flpast on runway 24 after taking off runway 14.
Large cargo aircraft gaining altitude after take-off
BANGKOK, THAILAND - January 12, 2019 : Flying display and aerobatic show of F-16 on Children's Day at Royal Thai Airforce Base Don Mueang.
Ukrainian military aircraft in the sky over Kiev. Ukraine Independence Day Parade August 24, 2018 year
Long white jet airplane passing overhead

See more

27350458

See more

27350458

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136609593

Item ID: 2136609593

An-72 Antonov aircraft of ukrainian army flying in blue sky under the Kiev during the parade on the occasion of 30 years of independence of Ukraine, august 2021

Important information

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Shcherbyna

Serhii Shcherbyna