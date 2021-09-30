Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081605375
6mm Small Screws with black washer isolated on a White Background. These mounting screws are used to build desktop computers (Top View)
t
By trickyaamir
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
4 head6mm screwsbackgroundblackboltbuildclose-upcloseupcomputercomputer screwsconstructioncraftdiydiy toolsengineeringflatfour headgreyhardwareheadindustrialindustryironisolatedmacromanufacturingmanymechanicmechanicalmetalmetallicmixnutobjectrepairscrewsharpshinysilversmallstainlesssteeltooltoolstoptop viewwasherwasherswhite
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist