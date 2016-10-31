Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
5G smart wireless digital city and double exposure of Young woman calling with smart phone.Mobile communication network concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7320 × 3376 pixels • 24.4 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 461 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 231 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG