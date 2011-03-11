Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
5 year boy uses laptop, closed eyes, tired, headached. Student abuse. Emotional stress. Difficult task. Accumulated fatigue. Online learning concept. The bad influence of computer games on a psyche.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6162 × 4108 pixels • 20.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG