Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092380388
4k Ultra Hd lion in green grass wallpaper
Asset data
Popularity
High
Usage
Commonly used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
africaafricananimalbackgroundbeautifulbigbig fivecarnivorecatclosecubdangerdangerousenvironmentfacefelinefemalefurgrassgreenheadhunterkinglargeleaderleolionlionesslookingmajesticmalemammalmanemaramasainaturalnatureoutdoorparkportraitpowerpredatorpridereservesafaristrengthsunsetwildwildernesswildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist