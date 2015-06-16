Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
4k, Two Asian female doctors in white shirts are holding hands. Congratulations to each other for making the event a success through the cooperation of the two hospitals.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5242 × 3495 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG