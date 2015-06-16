Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
4k, Two Asian female doctors in white shirts are holding hands. Congratulations to each other for making the event a success through the cooperation of the two hospitals.
Healthcare people group. Professional doctor working in hospital office or clinic with other doctors, nurse and surgeon. Medical technology research institute and doctor staff service concept.
Two doctors holding a folder and talking about patient
Closeup on doctor woman giving euros
Young doctors stand against a hospital building
Asian tailor adjusts garment design on mannequin in workshop make a little adjustment to her work on model in the studio
Healthcare people group. Professional doctor working in hospital office or clinic with other doctors. Medical technology research institute and doctor staff service concept.
Healthcare people group. Professional doctor working in hospital office or clinic with other doctors, nurse and surgeon. Medical technology research institute and doctor staff service concept.

See more

1285985521

See more

1285985521

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127179699

Item ID: 2127179699

4k, Two Asian female doctors in white shirts are holding hands. Congratulations to each other for making the event a success through the cooperation of the two hospitals.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5242 × 3495 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ekkasit A Siam

Ekkasit A Siam