Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
40 minutes by ferry from Venice, Burano's colorful houses offer the visitor a respite from the faded gray of most Venetian Pallazzi.
Photo Formats
3250 × 2269 pixels • 10.8 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 698 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.