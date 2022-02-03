Images

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND -SEPTEMBER 22 2017: Ambulance van of Nongjom Subdistrict Administrative Organization. Photo at road no.121 about 8 km from downtown Chiangmai, thailand.
Herndon, USA - June 11, 2020: Virginia Fairfax County strip mall plaza centre with sign on car van for Zagros Heating & Air Conditioning
CHIANGMAI, THAILAND -JANUARY 29 2015: Fedex logistic van. Photo at road no 1001 about 8 km from downtown Chiangmai, thailand.
Malaga, Spain. 16th Apr 2020. Covid-19 Tribute applause to health personnel of the Hospital Carlos Haya of Málaga from local Police and Firemen.
New York NY/USA-April 17, 2017 A vehicle from the Cintas fleet is seen in New York
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC - JANUARY 14, 2019: White delivery van of PPL company, partner of global DHL postal service, parked when delivering parcels. It is a Ford Transit car in longer version.
Barcelona, Spain; August 24, 2018: Citroen Jumper deliveryng packages in the city, SEUR company

3rd February 2022- A white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 314 Cdi high roof panel van parked in the town centre at Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire, Wales, UK.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2664 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

J

James Hime