Image
3D wooden toy. Learning letters in order of alphabet. Child's fingers holds pieces of unfinished to assemble puzzle.
Child playing with different color wooden rings. Sequence, fine motor skills, therapy task for education and brain exercise. Counting math play game. Montessori type implement. Wooden toys.
Put correct amount pom poms in silicone cake cup. 5 minute carfts. DIY children home activity. Early education, fine motoric skills. Elementary school mathematics
Child playing with different color wooden rings. Sequence, fine motor skills, therapy task for education and brain exercise. Counting math play game. Montessori type implement. Wooden toys.
Cards of different textures. Sensory device for infants or children with disabilities. occupational therapy, autism, special needs,
handicraft toys. we play a fairy tale at home. Childhood fantasy. Workshop of art and creativity at kindergarten. Painting, coloring and gluing. Green turtle from waste. sort, recycle, reuse.
Easter activities at home. DIY games for kids. Artwork from eggshells. Hammer the egg. Not ordinary tasks with fun and joy. Montessori methodology for nursery and preschool children.
Artwork for World Down Syndrome Day. Children made paper sock as support and compassion symbol.

2135697863

2135697863

2138207355

Item ID: 2138207355

3D wooden toy. Learning letters in order of alphabet. Child's fingers holds pieces of unfinished to assemble puzzle.

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

