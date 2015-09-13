Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3D wooden toy. Learning letters in order of alphabet. Child's fingers holds pieces of unfinished to assemble puzzle.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4928 × 3280 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG