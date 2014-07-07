Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
"25 individual fireworks explosions on black background. Using ""Blending Modes"" in Photoshop you can cut & paste these right on top of each other w/o the black overlapping!"
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

13061614

Stock Photo ID: 13061614

"25 individual fireworks explosions on black background. Using ""Blending Modes"" in Photoshop you can cut & paste these right on top of each other w/o the black overlapping!"

Photo Formats

  • 3848 × 2808 pixels • 12.8 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 730 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

E

Entropia, LLC