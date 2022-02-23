Images

Image
23.02.2022 Amsterdam - The Apple Amsterdam shop had a hostage situation on late 22.02.2022. The 27 year old man were armed. These are built hols in the shop window. No hostages were harmed.
1466249138

1466249138

2128115084

Item ID: 2128115084

  • 4424 × 2833 pixels • 14.7 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 640 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Poetry Photography

Poetry Photography