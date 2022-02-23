Images

Image
23.02.2022 Amsterdam - The Apple Amsterdam shop had a hostage situation on late 22.02.2022. The 27 year old man were armed. These are built hols in the shop window. No hostages were harmed.
1848465886

1848465886

2128104806

Item ID: 2128104806

Important information

Formats

  • 2160 × 3840 pixels • 7.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 563 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Poetry Photography

Poetry Photography