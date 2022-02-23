Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
23.02.2022 Amsterdam - The Apple Amsterdam shop had a hostage situation on late 22.02.2022. The 27 year old man were armed. These are built hols in the shop window. No hostages were harmed.
Formats
2160 × 3840 pixels • 7.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
563 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG