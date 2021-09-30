Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085865225
2022 white text with wind turbine on green grass on open book on wooden table over blue sky with white clouds, Happy new year 2022 ecological cover concept
g
By grapestock
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022alternativebannerblankbluebookbusinesscalendarcardcelebrationconceptconservationcopy spacecoverdaydecorationdesktopecoecologicalecologyelectricalelectricityemptyenergyenvironmentexteriorfieldgrassgreengreetinghappyholidayindustryinnovationlearningnaturenew yearoutdoorpageposterpowerrenewableskysolutionsustainabletabletechnologywind turbinewindmillwooden
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist