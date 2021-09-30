Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099214475
2022 white text with solar cell, wind turbine and growing tree on green grass field in public park, Happy new year 2022 ecological cover concept
g
By grapestock
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022alternativebannerblankbusinesscalendarcardcelebrationconceptconservationcopy spacecoverdecorationecoecologicalecologyelectricalemptyenergyenvironmentexteriorfieldgardengrassgreengreetinggrowinghappyholidayindustryinnovationlandscapelawnnaturenew yearoutdoorparkplantposterpowerrenewableskysolar cellsolutionsustainabletechnologytreewind turbinewindmill
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist