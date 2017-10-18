Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
2022. Purple book with socket for charging brain on isolated pastel pink background with copy space. Minimal abstract concept of leisure, school, reading fiction or education. Gift card idea.
Formats
7258 × 4839 pixels • 24.2 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG