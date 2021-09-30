Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095387231
2022 goals. Happy New Year with numbers and measuring tape. Concept of goal, resolution and motivation to lose weight in the next year. White background. Time to start diet.
Brazil
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20222022 visionactivitybackgroundcalendarcheckchecklistchristmasconceptcreativedietdietingfestivefontfuturegoalgoalsgoals listhappy new yearhealthhealthyholidayideainspirationlistmeasuremeasuring tapemotivationnewnew year 2022numbersplanplan actionresolutionresolutionssignslimmingstartstart dietstrategysymboltexttimetime to startto lose weighttop viewvisionweight losswhiteyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist