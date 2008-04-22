Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
2006 South Dakota State Quarter - reverse side (side with the South Dakota information, not the head). Blue background, reflection in the foreground. Space for text or graphics to the left.
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG