Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
1800s Monument To Confederate Soldiers Kentucky USA, historic Frankfort Cemetery overlooking the city of Frankfort Kentucky, USA. Monument inscription says Our Confederate Dead, 1861 - 1865.
Photo Formats
2290 × 3574 pixels • 7.6 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
641 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
321 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG