Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
1600 m deep wells are used to supply Iceland's capital Reykjavik with geothermal heated water; the boiler room is used to regulate the hot water supply through concrete or steel insulated tubes
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

16426570

Stock Photo ID: 16426570

1600 m deep wells are used to supply Iceland's capital Reykjavik with geothermal heated water; the boiler room is used to regulate the hot water supply through concrete or steel insulated tubes

Photo Formats

  • 3764 × 2500 pixels • 12.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Corepics VOF

Corepics VOF