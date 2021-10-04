Images

Image
Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2053638272

Stock Photo ID: 2053638272

10 4 2021 young teacher students do hydraulic test of soil samples, note and analyze data using notepad, computer, tablet, phone, calculator in classroom or wet laboratory in university in Hong Kong

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5997 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

James Jiao

James Jiao