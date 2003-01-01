Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
1 euro lies on dark blue surface. The coin was issued in Germany. Obverse with the image of Federal Eagle. Closeup. Bright square illustration about European Union economy. Eurozone news. Macro
Edit
Euro coins. The focus is on the inscription with the name of the Eurozone currency on the 1 euro coin. Close-up. Blue tinted illustration about the economy news of the European Union. Macro
Euro coins. The focus is on the inscription with the name of the Eurozone currency on the 1 euro coin. Closeup. News about the economy and money of the European Union. Vertical stories. Macro
Euro coins. The focus is on the inscription with the name of the Eurozone currency on the 1 euro coin. Closeup. Banner or header about the economy and money of the European Union. Macro
1 euro lies on dark blue surface. The coin was issued in Germany. Obverse with the image of Federal Eagle. Closeup. Bright illustration about European Union currency and economy. Eurozone news. Macro
Euro coins. The focus is on the inscription with the name of the Euro Zone currency on the 1 euro coin. Closeup. Blue tinted square illustration about economy and money of the European Union. Macro
Euro coins. The focus is on the inscription with the name of the Eurozone currency on the 1 euro coin. Close-up. Blue tinted banner or headline about the economy news of the European Union. Macro
1 euro lies on dark blue surface. The coin was issued in Germany. Obverse with the image of Federal Eagle. Close-up. Bright square illustration about European Union economy. Eurozone news. Macro

See more

2137850875

See more

2137850875

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133248151

Item ID: 2133248151

1 euro lies on dark blue surface. The coin was issued in Germany. Obverse with the image of Federal Eagle. Closeup. Bright square illustration about European Union economy. Eurozone news. Macro

Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

D

Deacons docs