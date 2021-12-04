Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085891181
04.12.21 Mahe Seychelles Kot Man-Ya Exotic Flower Garden Striped barbados lily a flowering perennial herbaceous bulbous plant, native to the southern and eastern regions of Brazil
Mahé, Seychelles
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombrightcloseupcolorcolorfuleditorialexotic flowersfarmflorafloralflowerfoodfreshnessfruitsgardengreengrowinggrowthhealthyjuicyleaflilymahemahé seychellesnaturalnaturenectarorangeorganicpetalplantredseychellesspringsummertourismtouristtropictropicaltropical flowerstropical plantsyellow
