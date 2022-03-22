Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
03.22.2022 Poland Gdansk.Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on a red background. Concept of market volatility, up and downtrend. Stock and crypto trading
Formats
2539 × 1693 pixels • 8.5 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG