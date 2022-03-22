Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
03.22.2022 Poland Gdansk. Businessman checking stock market data using a smartphone phone. Concept of the analysis economy data and trading on crypto chain market platform
Formats
2443 × 1759 pixels • 8.1 × 5.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 720 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 360 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG