Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
03.14.2022 Poland Gdansk. computer screen shows Ethereum miner. Concept of cryptocurrency mining. Miner software running and showing current crypto exchange rates on a PC Monitor in the background.
Formats
2539 × 1693 pixels • 8.5 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG