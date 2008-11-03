Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
03/11/08 - Philadelphia, PA - Hillary Clinton - Presidential Hopeful, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY), speaks to a crowd of thousands at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, PA.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.