02.28.2022. Mohacs hungary. carnival festival when the winter is ending. Preformers wearing Traditional clotes and masks. They are dancing, walking, spooking to each other and burning a big bonfire.
Oil refinery plant from industry zone, Aerial view oil and gas industrial, Refinery factory oil storage tank. Hungary Szazhalombatta.
Church of St. Euphemia in Rovinj, Istria, Croatia Bell tower
Aerial photo about the Giant church in Pecs city. Hungary. Hungarian name is Pécsi bazilika.
Aerial photo about the Giant church in Pecs city. Hungary. Hungarian name is Pécsi bazilika.
2022.02.28. Mohacs Hungary. Buso Fetival. Slavic traditional national celebration in folk style. Performance with Hungarian masked artists. Authentic busowalk in Hungary Mohacs.
2022.02.28. Mohacs Hungary. Buso Fetival. Slavic traditional national celebration in folk style. Traditional slavic dancers on stage.
2022.02.28. Mohacs Hungary. Buso Fetival. Slavic traditional national celebration in folk style. Performance with Hungarian masked artists. Authentic busowalk in Hungary Mohacs.

Item ID: 2134609999

Contributor

Geza Kurka Photo Video

Geza Kurka Photo Video