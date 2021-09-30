Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097173791
Young smiling woman with headphones and a microphone with a laptop.Concept illustration for customer service, assistance, call center. Online customer support and helpdesk. Cartoon illustration
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assistanceassistantbannerbusinesscallcartooncentercharacterchatclientcommunicationcomputerconceptconsultationcontactcustomerdesigndispatcherfemaleflathelpiconillustrationinformationinternetjoblaptoplearningmarketingofficeonlinepeoplepersonphoneprofessionalschoolingservicestudyingsupportsupport servicesymboltechnologytelephonetemplatewebwomanworkworkerworkplaceyoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist