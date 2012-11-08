Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a young forest fairy is levitating in the air. She's holding an apple. In her look, you can read the seriousness and unwillingness to share a yummy. 3D rendering
Edit
Elf vector illustration
Cute Cupid. Set of Gradient Cupidon on Dark Background. Low Poly Vector 3D Rendering

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143546921

Item ID: 2143546921

a young forest fairy is levitating in the air. She's holding an apple. In her look, you can read the seriousness and unwillingness to share a yummy. 3D rendering

Formats

  • 2160 × 3840 pixels • 7.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 563 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

IIIDMurasaki

IIIDMurasaki