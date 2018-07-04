Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young Arab woman with beautiful face in traditional fashion hijab head wear. Hand drawn isolated illustration.
Hijab People Line Art in Black and White
Beauty icon Girl with red lips
Fashionable stylish woman in winter clothes. She is wearing warm parka and big scarf on her neck. Hand drawing vector illustration with black line art. Monochrome illustration
Bride pop art cartoon in black and white
Woman working in call centre. Line drawing vector illustration.
Vector-shaped woman with long hair and a sharp look towards the front. wearing clothes like a cook's cook.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129698118

Item ID: 2129698118

Young Arab woman with beautiful face in traditional fashion hijab head wear. Hand drawn isolated illustration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 6000 pixels • 20 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ladusha

Ladusha