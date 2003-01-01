Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yen sign icon. Currency sign. Yuan coin icon. World economics. Money symbol. Bank payment symbol. Golden coin. Currency exchange. Yen money. Financial operations. Cash icon. Golden Yuan. Yuan
Formats
8000 × 8000 pixels • 26.7 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG