Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Yen sign icon. Currency sign. Yuan coin icon. World economics. Money symbol. Bank payment symbol. Golden coin. Currency exchange. Yen money. Financial operations. Cash icon. Golden Yuan. Yuan
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134265967

Item ID: 2134265967

Yen sign icon. Currency sign. Yuan coin icon. World economics. Money symbol. Bank payment symbol. Golden coin. Currency exchange. Yen money. Financial operations. Cash icon. Golden Yuan. Yuan

Formats

  • 8000 × 8000 pixels • 26.7 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

r2dpr

r2dpr