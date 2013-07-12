Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow Watercolor banner with copy space. Watercolor vintage ribbon Illustration. Hand drawn isolated element for holiday and wedding stationery, greeting cards
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5952 × 2050 pixels • 19.8 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 344 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 172 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG