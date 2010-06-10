Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Yellow Watercolor banner with copy space. Watercolor vintage ribbon Illustration. Hand drawn isolated element for holiday and wedding stationery, greeting cards
mango slice isolated on white background Clipping Path
mango slice isolated on white background
Smoked haddock isolated on a white studio background.
Banana isolated on white background
potato chips isoalted on white backgroud
lemon peel isolated on white background. healthy food
Banana isolated on white background

See more

228084094

See more

228084094

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133312473

Item ID: 2133312473

Yellow Watercolor banner with copy space. Watercolor vintage ribbon Illustration. Hand drawn isolated element for holiday and wedding stationery, greeting cards

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4508 × 2021 pixels • 15 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 448 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 224 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine