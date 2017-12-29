Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow ribbons with word "sanctions" wrapped around Russian map paint in color of Russian flag. In concept of sanction in Russian according to the situation of war with Ukraine.
Formats
2847 × 1996 pixels • 9.5 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 701 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 351 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG