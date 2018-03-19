Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Yellow Ink Grunge. Gold Tribal Paint. Acid Grain Tie Dye. Blue Dyed Brush. Green Ink Abstract. Brown Pattern Print. Gold Dyed Zig Zag. Green Ethnic Dye. Blue Bohemian Pattern. Golden Dye Paint.
Edit
Ethnic watercolor seamless background pattern, decorated with abstract ornament. Textured watercolor for boho, hippie fashion swimwear handcrafted colorful painting. Textile tie dye, trendy vintage
Ethnic watercolor seamless background pattern, decorated with abstract ornament. Textured watercolor for boho, hippie fashion swimwear handcrafted colorful painting. Textile tie dye, trendy vintage
Abstract background texture in geometric ornamental style. Seamless design.
Ethnic watercolor seamless background pattern, decorated with abstract ornament. Textured watercolor for boho, hippie fashion swimwear handcrafted colorful painting. Textile tie dye, trendy vintage
Mixed pattern original design and digital drawing. It can be used in web, wallpaper, ceramic and fabric designs.
Seamless vector pattern. Background texture in geometric ornamental style.
hexagon geometric pattern brush, ornament

See more

1006759429

See more

1006759429

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141691

Item ID: 2143141691

Yellow Ink Grunge. Gold Tribal Paint. Acid Grain Tie Dye. Blue Dyed Brush. Green Ink Abstract. Brown Pattern Print. Gold Dyed Zig Zag. Green Ethnic Dye. Blue Bohemian Pattern. Golden Dye Paint.

Formats

  • 1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna