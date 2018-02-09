Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow Grain Brush. Pink Bohemian Texture. Light Ink Batik. Gold Ink Abstract. Sunny Dyed Tie Dye. Gold Dyed Paint. Pink Batik Pattern. Gold Abstract Brush. Pink Ethnic Dye. Golden Dye Stroke.
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG