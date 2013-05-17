Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow Dirty Splatter Paint. Tie Die Watercolor. Sepia Wallpapers Texture. Swirling Water Ink. Watercolour Splash On Cloth. Beige Elegant Simple Pattern.
Formats
5000 × 1000 pixels • 16.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 200 pixels • 3.3 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 100 pixels • 1.7 × 0.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG