Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Writing displaying text New Year S Resolutions. Business overview reflection of goals, plan and motivation for the coming year Line Illustrated Backgrounds With Various Shapes And Colours.
Formats
8000 × 5333 pixels • 26.7 × 17.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG