Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Writing displaying text Customer Acquisition. Business idea persuading a consumer to purchase a company s is goods Man Drawing Standing Fitting Four Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces.
Formats
5200 × 5200 pixels • 17.3 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG